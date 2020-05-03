‘After playing zero games in rugby, it was a good little stint by him’ – Croker’s savage sledge

Canberra Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker has delivered the ultimate sledge to former teammate Jordan Rapana who could be set for a return to the nation’s capital in the coming days.

Rapana who first joined the Raiders midway through 2014 left the club after last year’s grand final loss to the Roosters to pursue a future in Japanese Rugby with the Panasonic Wild Knights.

However after the COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to the competition in Japan, Rapana has reportedly been seeking a short-term deal back with Canberra.

And Croker had a sledge to remember for his ex-teammate.

“After playing zero games in rugby, it was a good little stint by him,” Croker said.

With players from all 16 teams to return to their clubs tomorrow, Croker says Rapana would be a great edition for the Raiders for the remainder of the season.

“He’s one of most laid back blokes you’ll ever meet,” Croker said.

“Hopefully he’s back.

“I’ve obviously played a lot of footy with Rapa and been pretty good mates with him for a lot of time so it’s good to see him back.

“He’s one of those blokes that every team would like to have.

“We’re building that little bit of depth that we were probably a little bit skinny on if anything this year after losing Rapa and BJ (Leilua).”

