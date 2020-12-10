After 10 months, Queenslanders can finally dance again

Queenslanders will be able to hit the dancefloor again, after a 10-month long ban in the face of COVID-19.

From 1am on Monday morning, the ban on dancing at pubs and clubs will be lifted.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said small dance floors and mosh pits were “over” during COVID-19.

“What we want to see is dancing spread out across a greater area inside venues,” she said.

Co-owner of Su Casa Nightclub in The Valley, Chris Lawrence, told Bill McDonald the announcement today was long-awaited.

He said it was very hard to interpret and to police the ban on dancing when pubs and clubs re-opened.

“We were actually scheduled to open in March, the weekend they actually closed the venues, so we have been sitting tight for a long time,” he said.

“We decided to open in June, but it has been hard.”

Nine News reporter Shannon Marshall-McCormack said the state marked 86 days of no community transmission.

“There are some restrictions still in place, there will still be one person per two square metres. You’re still going to be asked to social distance,” he told Scott Emerson.

