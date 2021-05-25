4BC
AFP investigating further sexual misconduct allegations in government

7 hours ago
Neil Breen
Federal police revealed yesterday a total 19 allegations involving parliamentarians, their staff and official establishments have been reported since Brittany Higgins came forward.

“To be honest, I’m pleased that you were shocked because quite frankly, we all should be shocked that those allegations have been made,” Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said to Neil Breen.

“I have confidence in the AFP and our state police to conduct those investigations.”

Ms Andrews added the allegations are a microcosm of a wider issue.

“I don’t think it’s just Parliament House that we need to be mindful of – we actually need to lift our game across workplaces in general.”

