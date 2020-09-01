4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

AFL pundits declare Gabba Grand Final ‘just about’ certain

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
AFL Grand FinalMatthew LloydThe Gabba

Queensland’s pitch to host the 2020 AFL Grand Final is all but guaranteed to win, ahead of the official announcement.

AFL legend and man-in-the-know Matthew Lloyd told Scott Emerson he’s “just about” certain tomorrow’s decision will have Queenslanders rejoicing.

“I don’t want to embarrass myself and say 100 per cent, but I’ll say 99.9 per cent, I’ll give you.”

Despite Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, WA’s Optus Stadium and the Adelaide Oval all being in the running, Mr Lloyd said it was hardly a heated competition.

“It was always going to be Queensland.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
AFLNewsQLDSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873