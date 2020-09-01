AFL pundits declare Gabba Grand Final ‘just about’ certain

Queensland’s pitch to host the 2020 AFL Grand Final is all but guaranteed to win, ahead of the official announcement.

AFL legend and man-in-the-know Matthew Lloyd told Scott Emerson he’s “just about” certain tomorrow’s decision will have Queenslanders rejoicing.

“I don’t want to embarrass myself and say 100 per cent, but I’ll say 99.9 per cent, I’ll give you.”

Despite Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, WA’s Optus Stadium and the Adelaide Oval all being in the running, Mr Lloyd said it was hardly a heated competition.

“It was always going to be Queensland.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty