AFL clubs rush to Queensland as COVID chaos causes fixture mayhem

Essendon and North Melbourne are the latest clubs to join the Victorian exodus as the AFL scrambles to keep the season alive.

They will join the GWS Giants, Sydney Swans and Western Bulldogs as clubs who have already moved to the sunshine state.

It comes as Victoria recorded 11 new cases of community transmission of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The Bombers-Kangroos game was due to be played on Sunday afternoon at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, and the Sydney-GWS clash was scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Ballarat .

They will now be played in Queensland, with the location yet to be confirmed.