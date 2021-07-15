4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

AFL clubs rush to Queensland as COVID chaos causes fixture mayhem

4 hours ago
4BC NEWS
AFLAFL Queensland
Article image for AFL clubs rush to Queensland as COVID chaos causes fixture mayhem

Essendon and North Melbourne are the latest clubs to join the Victorian exodus as the AFL scrambles to keep the season alive. 

They will join the GWS Giants, Sydney Swans and Western Bulldogs as clubs who have already moved to the sunshine state.

It comes as Victoria recorded 11 new cases of community transmission of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The Bombers-Kangroos game was due to be played on Sunday afternoon at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, and the Sydney-GWS clash was scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Ballarat .

They will now be played in Queensland, with the location yet to be confirmed.

4BC NEWS
AFLSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873