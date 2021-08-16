4BC
Afghanistan veterans assured of worthy achievements, despite withdrawal 

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Afghanistan veterans assured of worthy achievements, despite withdrawal 

Veterans watching the political climate in Afghanistan unravel have been assured their service wasn’t for nothing. 

Minister for Veterans Affairs Andrew Gee told Neil Breen he understands this is “a very difficult time” for those who served.

“There’s a lot of distress and very, very troubled veterans out there who are obviously watching this tragedy unfold.

“What I would like to say to our veterans is we are very proud of what Australia achieved in Afghanistan.

“We were there fighting for freedom and freedom is always worth defending.”

However, Mr Gee echoed sentiments of US President Joe Biden.

“But I think the reality is, Breenie, we can’t be there forever.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Minister’s message to veterans in full 

If you are a serving ADF member, veteran or family of a veteran, counselling is available through the 24-hour helpline Open Arms by calling 1800 011 046. 

For ADF members, veterans or family members not wanting to disclose their identity, an anonymous 24-hour helpline, Safe Zone is available by calling 1800 142 072. 

 

Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Neil Breen
