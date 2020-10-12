Advice for IVF parents who ‘don’t have the heart to let go’ of embryos

Deborah Knight is raising awareness of a tricky moral dilemma facing many Australian families who access fertility treatment.

Two of Deborah’s own kids were conceived via IVF, as are almost one in 20 Australian babies.

Most women, including Brooke Campbell, have at least a couple of embryos left on ice after a successful procedure.

She told Deborah she was stuck with three options: keep paying the clinic, donate the embryos to medical research, or discard them.

“I am 100 per cent sure I don’t want any more kids. I love my little girls but I am definitely done.

“The logical part of my brain knows that these embryos are essentially a group of cells, but even so I just don’t have the heart to let them go.”

Image: Getty