Addition to vaccine rollout ‘very similar’ to widely-used jab

Queenslanders will be able to access a third coronavirus vaccine option from next month.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday announced the Moderna vaccine has been granted provisional approval by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Head of the Therapeutic Goods Administration Adjunct Professor John Skerritt told Neil Breen the vaccine, which requires two doses, will be available through pharmacies.

In addition to providing initial vaccinations for Australians, it can also be used as a booster shot in the future.

“When we do come to need a booster, and that may be next year, it will likely be a messenger RNA vaccine like Moderna or Pfizer.

“It’s got a very similar safety protocol to Pfizer, … but of course, it’s a different product from a different company.”

Image:Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images