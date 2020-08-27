Adani files harassment lawsuit against anti-coal activist

Indian coal mining giant Adani is taking one of the Galilee Blockade’s leading activists to court.

Adani spokesperson Kate Campbell told Scott Emerson the civil case put to the Supreme Court alleges Ben Pennings has spearheaded a “campaign of intimidation and harassment” featuring blockades, intimating phone calls, text messages and social media posts.

They will also seek damages for conspiracy, alleging Mr Pennings encouraged activists to infiltrate and spy on the company.

“We haven’t made the decision to go ahead with it lightly.

“We’re doing it because we see it as the only way to stop the intimidation of our employees, contractors and suppliers that’s been going on for years.”

Image: Getty