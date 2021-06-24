4BC
Adani boss gives pollies ultimatum as first coal stuck at controversial mine

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Australian politicians have been handed an ultimatum by the Adani Australia CEO as the controversial Carmichael mines strike coal. 

CEO and Country Head Lucas Dow told Scott Emerson the mine is on track to see its first export by the end of this year.

“Things are really running along at the mine.”

But with the federal government and Prime Minister Scott Morrison maintaining the preferred target for net zero emissions by 2050, the mine’s future could still be rocky.

“Coal is the number two export for Australia,” Mr Dow said.

“We’re an integral part of the economy and we’d certainly expect that everyone’s getting behind us.

“The reality is, if they’re not getting behind us, I’d love for them to front-up to North and Central Queensland and tell those hard-working miners their jobs aren’t valued and the politicians don’t support them.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
