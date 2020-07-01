Adam Hills’ ‘fairytale’ story about the game he always wanted to play

A new documentary follows comedian and TV host Adam Hills into the world of competitive rugby league.

Mr Hills joined the UK’s first Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) team, the Warrington Wolves, who went on to become world champions in just 6 months.

The documentary captures the journey, and how the game brought the teammates closer together.

Mr Hills told Deborah Knight it was a “fairytale story” chasing his dream to play rugby league.

“I grew up in Sydney supporting the South Sydney Rabbitohs,” he said.

“I played rugby league in high school, at which point it became obvious that having a prosthetic leg was going to hold me back.

“There’s a team full of guys with disability… who are just loving the chance to get out and play the sport they have always wanted to play.”

Adam Hills’ Take My Legs airs on Channel 10 on Monday July 13 at 9.30pm.

Image: Adam Hills, Instagram