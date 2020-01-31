ACT declares state of emergency
A state of emergency has been declared in the ACT amid worsening fire conditions.
The decision was made after the Orroral Valley fire was upgraded to a Watch and Act level.
The fire was reportedly sparked by the landing lights of a Defence Force helicopter, which created enough heat to set the grass on fire and is now burning out of control.
This is the first time a state of emergency has been declared in the ACT since the 2003 bushfires.
A total fire ban is currently in place.