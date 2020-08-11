4BC
Acknowledgement for deaf community as Auslan recognised in Census

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Auslan, Census, Deaf Australia, disability, Kyle Miers

The deaf community are celebrating a major win, with Auslan to be officially recognised as a language option in the 2021 Census.

Deaf Australia CEO Kyle Miers, speaking through interpreter Sarah Kennewell, told Deborah Knight Auslan is a uniquely Australian dialect of sign language, evolved from British sign language.

During the pandemic, Auslan interpreters have been forced to adapt their language in order to communicate important press conferences and public service announcements with deaf and hearing impaired Australians.

“When it first came out in Australia we were finger-spelling COVID-19, and it wasn’t until we saw overseas that some people were signing …  a cell with a crown.

“That’s how that sign was created.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
Australia, News
