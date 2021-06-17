‘Absolutely desperate’: Son ‘pulling out all stops’ to be reunited with gravely ill dad

A man who flew in to Australia to be with his gravely ill father says he is desperate and “pulling out all stops” to be able to see him in Queensland.

Mark Kilian and his wife Anneli are currently in hotel quarantine in Sydney after travelling from the US to visit Mark’s father, Frans.

But despite being fully vaccinated, Queensland Health have denied their request.

They received approval to enter Australia from Border Force and NSW Health, but had their travel exemption to continue on to Queensland rejected as they were sitting on the tarmac at Los Angeles Airport.

“He’s not great, he is in the hospital and I think in some way like all of us, losing hope,” Mr Kilian told Scott Emerson.

“His condition is not good.”

He said they haven’t been told much about why their application has been rejected.

“Basically they say we are a health risk to the people of Queensland, that’s it, they don’t say anything other than that.”

Scott described it as a “shocking set of circumstances”.

He said they are pulling out all stops to try and get to his father.

“We are absolutely desperate, we are losing the opportunity of being able to say goodbye to my dad.”

Press PLAY below to hear his story and what he’s doing to try and see his dad

Image: Supplied to Nine News