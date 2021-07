Police dogs will soon have a monument unveiled in their honour outside the Brisbane Dog Squad at Oxley.

Hundreds of stones will serve homage to the dogs, each engraved with the names of current and past police dogs, along with the year they began service.

The monument was entirely crowdfunded by police officers.

“You know what, that’s an absolute beauty!” Neil Breen said. “Well done to them!”

Image: Getty