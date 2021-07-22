Abandoned Opera House a dire vision for future of Australian performing arts

Opera Australia have been forced to cancel their entire Melbourne and Sydney seasons of The Phantom of the Opera, in what could be a bank-breaking decision for the company.

Earlier this year, The Phantom of the Opera broke the record for most tickets sold on the first day of release for a performance at the Opera House, but lockdowns have caused the loss of $20 million in sales.

Opera Australia artistic director Lyndon Terracini told Deborah Knight he and his staff are “devastated”, and state and federal governments don’t seem to understand how dire the situation is for those in the arts.

“I don’t sleep much – I listen to Michael McLaren overnight and I hear the people ringing in, and I know how people are feeling.

“What do we want for the future, for our kids?

“Do you want to have an opera company in the Opera House, or is it just a building that people stand outside and take photos of?”

Image: Getty