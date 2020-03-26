‘A very unfortunate situation’: The Block postponed due to border closures

With states shutting their borders one-by-one, the Nine Network has decided to postpone production of The Block.

Presenter Scott Cam says the decision wasn’t easy, and many tradies will keep working on The Block in the meantime, but the network had to do the right thing by the contestants.

“People sacrifice a lot to come on our show. They leave their kids behind.

“We decided to get them home with their families.”

With half of the series already shot, Mr Cam promised the show would go on – as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Image: Twitter/The Block