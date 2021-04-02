A very special road trip ensures legacy of Tara Neilsen lives on

The family of Tara Neilsen are ensuring her legacy continues on by raising money for not-for-profit, comprehensive cancer hospital Chris O’Brien Lifehouse.

The 17-year-old passed away last month after a battle with lung cancer.

She would’ve turned 18 this month, and her Tara’s uncle Mark King had planned a surprise birthday trip in a Ford Mustang to visit her boyfriend.

Now the drive will happen in her honour, with a whole convoy of Mustangs to drive from western Sydney to Lake Macquarie on Easter Sunday.

Mark told Deborah Knight organising the fundraiser has helped him in his grief, with other members of his Mustang club rallying around to donate their money and time.

“For a group that I have a very loose connection with … they’ve really jumped on board: now I’ve got 60 cars, and over $10,000 raised.

“I really don’t know how to describe it to be honest with you.”

