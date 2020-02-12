‘A very bad thing’: Peter Dutton warns of repercussions of High Court Aboriginal ruling

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is warning the high court decision preventing Aboriginal Australians from being deported could be exploited.

The court found Aboriginal people were exempt from immigration laws, when it heard the cases of two convicted criminals the government wanted to deport.

The court found New Zealand-born Brendan Thoms was not an “alien” and could not be deported, despite not being an Australian citizen.

Mr Dutton tells Ray Hadley the ruling holds ‘significant repercussions’ and could create citizenship loopholes that lawyers could exploit.

“It essentially creates another class of people which I think is a very bad thing.

“We’ll wait for the legal advice as to what our options are, to legislate where we can and to try and restrict the damage.”

Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy