A taste of freedom: The date Australia could achieve herd immunity

3 hours ago
Spencer Howson
A data analyst has crunched the numbers and found a date where restrictions and lockdowns could be a thing of the past. 

Analyst Kenneth Tsang tips Melbourne Cup Day will be Australia’s first taste of freedom – the date we could achieve herd immunity against coronavirus.

The data assessment shows by November 2, there will be enough vaccines on our shores to protect 80 per cent of the eligible population.

The estimate is based on numbers in the federal government’s COVID Vaccination Allocations Horizon document.

Mr Tsang says 20 million doses are required to vaccinate 80 per cent of the population aged 16-59, accounting for those already jabbed.

“It’ll be safe to say that once the supply arrives in Australia, it’ll take a few weeks for those doses to get to clinics and get administered as first and second doses,” Mr Tsang said.

