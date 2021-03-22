4BC
‘A state of panic’: Tambourine Mountain drivers push through floodwaters

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
Tambourine Mountain
Drivers in Tambourine Mountain have been caught pressing headlong into floodwaters, despite consistent advice from emergency services. 

Australian Outback Opals owner Darren Jack witnessed a number of cars risking the drive.

“I think people get in a state of panic,” he said on 4BC Breakfast.

“The water hits the side of the cars and just pools up and puts pressure.”

Mr Jack said the sight was fueled by a nearby creek.

“Our opal shop is right beside the creek that feeds all the waterfalls down the road.

“It’s the main water thoroughfare.”

Chief Superintendent of Regional Support Command Ray Rohweder warned drivers risking floodwaters could be costly.

“It’s just not worth your life,” he told Neil Breen.

“Don’t think it can’t happen to you because it probably will.”

Mr Rohweder said drivers should genuinely consider their need to drive during this weather event.

Neil Breen heard from Listener Mick, whose insurance didn’t cover his car after driving through floodwater.

“I thought I’d just amble through this.

“It looked shallow, but of course, it wasn’t.”

Image: Darren Jack / Facebook

EnvironmentNewsQLD
