‘A stalwart of the club’: Broncos coach’s praise for retiring skipper Alex Glenn

Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters has praised retiring skipper Alex Glenn who today announced his retirement from rugby league.

He told Peter Psaltis and Johnathan Thurston on Wide World of Sports Glenn is a great stalwart for the club.

“He’s one of those guys that every time he put the jersey on he gave his best and gave his all.”

Walters said he “leads by example” and he was a great guy to have around.

“He’s still with the club, he’s not leaving us as such, he’s going to be an ambassador for us and also do some community work which I think he is really strongly suited towards.”

Walters said he predicted Glenn would help some of the younger players.

Press PLAY below to hear more about how Alex Glenn will remain involved in the club

Image: Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images