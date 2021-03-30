‘A sign of his toughness’: Dragons coach floored by Hunt’s dedication

In an extraordinary display on Friday, St George Illawarra skipper Ben Hunt played a majority the team’s match against the Sea Eagles, suffering through a broken leg.

Hunt’s injury was first believed to be a calf cork, but was later determined as an impact fracture to his fibula.

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin told Peter Psaltis the dedication was “a sign of his toughness”.

“To his credit, we checked on him a couple times and he just kept sending the message back that he thought he was okay.”

Griffin said he’s hoping Hunt can return in as few as four weeks.

“It’s in a really good spot. The bone’s stable.

“It’ll come down to his healing capabilities and pain threshold.

“There’s not much more damage he can do, it’s just a matter of giving it some time to heal and when he feels comfortable, he can punch on.”

Image: Mark Kolbe / Getty Images