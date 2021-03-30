4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘A sign of his toughness’: Dragons coach floored by Hunt’s dedication

5 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
ANTHONY GRIFFINben huntSt George-Illawarra Dragons
Article image for ‘A sign of his toughness’: Dragons coach floored by Hunt’s dedication

In an extraordinary display on Friday, St George Illawarra skipper Ben Hunt played a majority the team’s match against the Sea Eagles, suffering through a broken leg.

Hunt’s injury was first believed to be a calf cork, but was later determined as an impact fracture to his fibula.

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin told Peter Psaltis the dedication was “a sign of his toughness”.

“To his credit, we checked on him a couple times and he just kept sending the message back that he thought he was okay.”

Griffin said he’s hoping Hunt can return in as few as four weeks.

“It’s in a really good spot. The bone’s stable.

“It’ll come down to his healing capabilities and pain threshold.

“There’s not much more damage he can do, it’s just a matter of giving it some time to heal and when he feels comfortable, he can punch on.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Mark Kolbe / Getty Images

Peter Psaltis
Rugby League
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873