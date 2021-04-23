4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

A real life bubbleologist: Scott gets a lesson in the science of bubbles!

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Gold Coast bubbleologist Maria Mormileunusual jobs
Article image for A real life bubbleologist: Scott gets a lesson in the science of bubbles!

You may not have heard of this job title before!

Gold Coast bubbleologist Maria Mormile spoke to Scott Emerson about her job, and the science behind bubble making.

“I create different size bubbles they could be giant bubbles, some of them are the size of trucks,” she said.

“Under certain weather conditions and certain bubble mix, you need a number of things to line it up.”

She’s also vying for a spot in the Guinness World Records.

Press PLAY below to hear more

Images: Supplied

Scott Emerson
Entertainment
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873