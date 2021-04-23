A real life bubbleologist: Scott gets a lesson in the science of bubbles!

You may not have heard of this job title before!

Gold Coast bubbleologist Maria Mormile spoke to Scott Emerson about her job, and the science behind bubble making.

“I create different size bubbles they could be giant bubbles, some of them are the size of trucks,” she said.

“Under certain weather conditions and certain bubble mix, you need a number of things to line it up.”

She’s also vying for a spot in the Guinness World Records.

Images: Supplied