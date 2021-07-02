4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘A platform for politics’: Matt Canavan criticises National Cabinet

1 hour ago
Bill McDonald
FederalPOLITICS
Article image for ‘A platform for politics’: Matt Canavan criticises National Cabinet

Senator Matt Canavan has criticised the Queensland government and the National Cabinet for becoming a “platform for politics”.

He told Bill McDonald on 4BC Drive Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wouldn’t take responsibility for the quarantine failings.

It comes after a heated war of words between the Queensland government this week and the federal government over the AstraZeneca advice, the rollout and a cap on international arrivals.

“I think it has been an embarrassment for Queensland, Bill.”

He also expressed concern about the National Cabinet.

“I don’t think the National Cabinet has been working that well, it’s become a platform for politics.”

Press PLAY to hear the full segment on 4BC Drive

 

 

Bill McDonald
NewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873