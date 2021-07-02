‘A platform for politics’: Matt Canavan criticises National Cabinet

Senator Matt Canavan has criticised the Queensland government and the National Cabinet for becoming a “platform for politics”.

He told Bill McDonald on 4BC Drive Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wouldn’t take responsibility for the quarantine failings.

It comes after a heated war of words between the Queensland government this week and the federal government over the AstraZeneca advice, the rollout and a cap on international arrivals.

“I think it has been an embarrassment for Queensland, Bill.”

He also expressed concern about the National Cabinet.

“I don’t think the National Cabinet has been working that well, it’s become a platform for politics.”

