A new game plan for vaccine rollout emerges

Suncorp Stadium could become the next location for a vaccine hub, offering the ability to vaccinate en mass.

AEG Ogden CEO Harvey Lister told Neil Breen the stadium has been put forward to the government to help supplement rollout.

“This needs to be a national approach,” said Mr Lister.

He proposed Ticketek to be used to coordinate the operation, with the ability to take a million registrations a day.

The ability to vaccinate at the stadium would largely come down to two factors, he said.

“It comes down to the number of vials of the vaccines that would be available with certainty.

“[And] the number of health staff, or trained staff that are capable of administering the vaccine.”

Image: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images