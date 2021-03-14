4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

A new game plan for vaccine rollout emerges

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
covid-19 vaccinesuncorp stadium
Article image for A new game plan for vaccine rollout emerges

Suncorp Stadium could become the next location for a vaccine hub, offering the ability to vaccinate en mass.

AEG Ogden CEO Harvey Lister told Neil Breen the stadium has been put forward to the government to help supplement rollout.

“This needs to be a national approach,” said Mr Lister.

He proposed Ticketek to be used to coordinate the operation, with the ability to take a million registrations a day.

The ability to vaccinate at the stadium would largely come down to two factors, he said.

“It comes down to the number of vials of the vaccines that would be available with certainty.

“[And] the number of health staff, or trained staff that are capable of administering the vaccine.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Neil Breen
HealthNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873