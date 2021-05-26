‘A lot of momentum’ for referendum to place Indigenous voice in Parliament

The push for a referendum to introduce an Indigenous Voice to Parliament is gaining speed years after John Howard suggested the move.

Four years ago, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people from around the country came together to deliver the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

“We don’t want symbolism,” From the Heart Director Dean Parkin told Neil Breen.

“Let’s recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through a Voice to Parliament so Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people can have more say on the laws and policies that really affect them.”

Minister Ken Wyatt is leading a process to shape the role.

“We’ve got a commitment to referendum, we’ve got an emerging voice design, the opportunity now is to pull those two things together into a referendum.

“We get a lot of negative press and a lot of downbeat reporting in what’s happening in Indigenous Affairs but actually when you peel it all back, there’s a lot of momentum there and cause to be pretty optimistic.”

Image: Getty