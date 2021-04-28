4BC
A lot at steak in Toowoomba hotel’s mystery!

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
The Spotted Cow
Article image for A lot at steak in Toowoomba hotel’s mystery!

A Toowoomba hotel has had its mascot snatched from its doorstep in the dark of night. 

Betsy the Cow was rolled away earlier this week, sparking a callout from The Spotted Cow Hotel.

The Spotted Cow has offered a bounty for the safe return of Betsy.

 

🐮 HAVE YOU SEEN BETSY THE COW?! 🐮

She’s been taken right from our doorstep at The Spotted Cow! 😧 We want to…

Posted by The Spotted Cow Hotel on Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Michelle Mirandilla from The Spotted Cow told Neil Breen the pub’s icon as “great sentimental value”.

“What we can see on the footage is that two people have obviously had a fun night,” she said.

“You can see in the footage … them carrying her down one of the side streets of Toowoomba.”

“It’s definitely a uni prank,” Neil Breen added. “That cow’s going to turn up somewhere.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

But Spencer Howson has a different theory about Betsy’s disappearance.

“Now, here’s the only evidence I have to have this opinion…”

Click PLAY below to hear more 

Neil’s panel operator Ash added some of his own reconnaissance…

Click PLAY below to hear more 

Image: The Spotted Cow Hotel / Facebook 

Neil Breen
News
