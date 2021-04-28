A lot at steak in Toowoomba hotel’s mystery!

A Toowoomba hotel has had its mascot snatched from its doorstep in the dark of night.

Betsy the Cow was rolled away earlier this week, sparking a callout from The Spotted Cow Hotel.

The Spotted Cow has offered a bounty for the safe return of Betsy.

Michelle Mirandilla from The Spotted Cow told Neil Breen the pub’s icon as “great sentimental value”.

“What we can see on the footage is that two people have obviously had a fun night,” she said.

“You can see in the footage … them carrying her down one of the side streets of Toowoomba.”

“It’s definitely a uni prank,” Neil Breen added. “That cow’s going to turn up somewhere.”

But Spencer Howson has a different theory about Betsy’s disappearance.

“Now, here’s the only evidence I have to have this opinion…”

Neil’s panel operator Ash added some of his own reconnaissance…

Image: The Spotted Cow Hotel / Facebook