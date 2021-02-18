A little helps a lot amid Salvos’ volunteer army drop-off

The Salvation Army is hoping to welcome back more volunteers as the country recovers from the pandemic.

The organisation’s 10,000-person volunteer base has experienced a drop in numbers of between 20 and 30 percent, presenting staffing issues for their 350 stores nationally.

Salvos Stores CEO Matt Davis told Deborah Knight anyone and everyone can get involved, and it’s a great way to give back to the community.

“We’re quite keen to give people in the community an idea of what it’s like … behind the curtain, what goes on inside a Salvos store, some of the fun parts of doing that.

“Whether you’ve got a couple of hours a week or you’ve got a couple of days a week, we can make it work for you.”

Image: Getty