‘A level of contempt’: Simon Birmingham slams Facebook ban

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham says Facebook blocking Australian news sites and other pages from sharing content was “a shock and quite shocking”.

The tech giant is protesting laws which would force it to pay media organisations for their content.

“Facebook today acted in a way that really showed a level of contempt, and the Australian government, I can assure all of your listeners, will not be deviating in our policy approach,” Mr Birmingham said.

“We want to make sure that Australian media, Australian content is produced in Australia for Australia, by Australians isn’t abused by global media giants but is indeed paid for when it is reproduced.”

He said he wasn’t entirely clear what made Facebook take such drastic action.

