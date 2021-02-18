4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘A level of contempt’: Simon Birmingham slams Facebook ban

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
facebooksenator simon birmingham
Article image for ‘A level of contempt’: Simon Birmingham slams Facebook ban

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham says Facebook blocking Australian news sites and other pages from sharing content was “a shock and quite shocking”.

The tech giant is protesting laws which would force it to pay media organisations for their content.

“Facebook today acted in a way that really showed a level of contempt, and the Australian government, I can assure all of your listeners, will not be deviating in our policy approach,” Mr Birmingham said.

“We want to make sure that Australian media, Australian content is produced in Australia for Australia, by Australians isn’t abused by global media giants but is indeed paid for when it is reproduced.”

He said he wasn’t entirely clear what made Facebook take such drastic action.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: File

 

Scott Emerson
AustraliaMoneyNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873