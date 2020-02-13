A-League headache: FFA boss admits there’s ‘work to do off the pitch’

With the A-League under fire on a number of fronts, Football Federation Australia boss James Johnson has admitted there are issues that need to be ironed out.

There is growing pressure on the future of the A-League, with several sponsors threatening to pull out and crowd numbers dwindling.

New FFA CEO James Johnson tells Mark Levy he recognises “we‘ve got some work to do off the pitch”.

“Our discussions with Hyundai are ongoing. But the reality is while we’d love to retain all our partners who come into football, sometimes the reality of their business… results in them moving on.”

Image: Getty/Brook Mitchell