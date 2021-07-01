‘A lack of compassion’: Man goes hungry in Queensland hotel quarantine

A father has described the dreadful treatment of his 24-year-old son currently being held in Queensland hotel quarantine.

Last month, Andrew’s son was returning to his family home from New South Wales, where he studies fulltime.

Prior to Greater Sydney being placed into lockdown, his son caught a train to Sydney Airport, wearing a mask and sitting apart from the only other person onboard.

Upon arrival to Brisbane, he was detained and sent to complete 14-day quarantine on a technicality: the train he was on had passed through Sydney on its way to the airport.

Andrew says his son has been treated with “a lack of compassion and a lack of empathy”.

“We became aware over probably the first 24 hours that he was not on the food roster at the hotel, and food deliveries were inconsistent,” he told Sofie Formica.

“He might miss breakfast, or he might not get lunch. He might get dinner, but then he might not get breakfast or dinner the next day.”

Further, it’s incredibly arduous to communicate with and gain information from Queensland Health about his case.

“The real concern for us it there’s no guarantee our son won’t be in a room next door to an international traveller, or a domestic traveller that’s tested positive.

“Clearly the Health Minister and the Chief Health Officer have admitted this new delta variant is a concern, quarantine’s not working, they’re scrambling and looking for hotels to take these people, and yet, it appears that there’s a breakdown in the system.”

“We hear almost daily at the moment that we have a quarantine system that is stretched beyond capacity,” Sofie agreed.

