‘A big bonus for us’: Dragons sign Andrew McCullough

St George Illawarra Dragons have sealed the deal and signed hooker Andrew McCullough.

Coach Anthony Griffin told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports the former Broncos star “has a lot more potential in him”.

“He’s someone who is going to be a big bonus for us, he’s experienced, he’s played a lot of finals football, 270 first grade games and Origin games, so for our squad where we are at the moment, he’s a great pick up for us.

“I think Andrew has got still a lot more potential in him, and that was the attraction if we happened to get him, is just to test him, and take him to another level.”

Dragons captain Cameron McInnes ruptured his ACL at training on Friday, and Griffin said they were very disappointed for him.

“It was just one of those real tragedies unfortunately you come across in rugby league.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/ Steve Christo – Corbis / Contributor