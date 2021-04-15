‘A great addition’: Karmichael Hunt eyes off Broncos return

There are reports Karmichael Hunt is set to sign a training deal with the Brisbane Broncos, in what would be a stunning return to the NRL.

Johnathan Thurston told Peter Psaltis during his regular Wide World of Sports appearance, he would be a great addition to the club.

“He knows how to play in the halves, he’s got silky skills with his hands,” he said.

“He can certainly teach these young boys what it takes to win, what you need to do win, get that hunger, that desperation to win which is what they need.

“It would be a great addition for the Broncos if he can get there.”

Image: Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images