4BC
A dying art: Coffin maker sugar-coats mourning process

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Dying ArtSmall Business
Article image for A dying art: Coffin maker sugar-coats mourning process

A New Zealand business is adding a unique flair to funerals, creating custom-made coffins of all shapes and sizes.

Ross Hall told Deborah Knight he began the business when he was creating his will.

“The one thing that came to my mind straight away is ‘my life’s been too colourful to go in a brown box!’

“I thought I can’t be the only mad person out there who wants something that’s a little different to a brown box.”

We couldn’t be prouder to have honoured our dear cheerful, fun-loving cousin’s personality by building and handcrafting…

Posted by Dying Art on Sunday, 14 February 2021

Mr Hall told Deborah Knight he’s had numerous colourful and touching requests since he began the business, including a cream bun and sail boats.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Dying Art / Facebook 

