‘A dog’s breakfast’: States in charge of getting people back to work

Peta Credlin says it’s up to the states to help get people back into work as unemployment jumped one per cent.

Nearly 600,000 people lost their jobs last month with unemployment at 6.2 per cent.

NSW and Queensland are beginning to ease restrictions with a 10 patron limit in cafes and restaurants.

Peta Credlin says the federal government is depending on the states.

“A lot of the drivers of getting us back to work are all with the states… and it’s a dog’s breakfast.”

Image: Getty