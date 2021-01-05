A ‘disposable generation’: Child services slammed for inaction in Mason Jet Lee case

Demands for justice following the death of 22-month-old Mason Jet Lee have gone unresolved within the Queensland Department for Child Safety.

The Caboolture toddler died in 2016 after being mistreated for months, despite being known to child safety officials.

For the 21 officials identified in the coronial inquest, the Public Service Commission review has not yet recommended any disciplinary action.

Shadow minister for child protection Amanda Camm told Mark Levy the department needs both cultural change and greater transparency.

“That coronial inquest … sickens you to the stomach, because you can see at every point where intervention by the state and Mason Jet Lee’s life could’ve been saved.

“There needs to be accountability.

“I’m starting to question, is there just a generation of children that are disposable?”

