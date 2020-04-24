‘A day to give thanks’: Reach out to a veteran this ANZAC Day

Australians today are asked to reach out and give thanks for the freedom our ANZACs fought valiantly – and continue to fight – for us to have.

“I find ANZAC Day at any time is an emotional day,” Veterans’ Affairs Minister Darren Chester told Luke Grant.

“It’s more difficult though I think for some of our veterans, who are troubled by the day.

“We need to reach out to them, and support our mates.”

The minister honoured the personnel who serve both in wartime and peacetime, in humanitarian missions like the recent bushfire crisis, and acknowledged the many who lost their lives to mental trauma after the frontline war was over.

Whether it’s Skype, Zoom, or a phone call, Mr Chester encouraged Australians to contact a serviceman or woman, current or former, in their life and thank them for their service.

“It’s a simple thing we can say, for those of us who haven’t worn the uniform.”

