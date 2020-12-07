4BC
A country woman’s advice for living a simpler, thriftier life

8 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for A country woman’s advice for living a simpler, thriftier life

The iconic Country Women’s Association have revealed 1000 of their life-simplifying secrets in new book ‘Thrifty Household’.

CWA Victoria member of 50 years Noela MacLeod AO wrote the book, and told Deborah Knight the advice was collected over multiple lifetimes.

“This has been collected in my computer, I started typing it up, but I’ve been collecting these [for] about 40 years.

“A lot of them have come from my grandma, who was born in 1883, and my mum in 1906.”

She shared some of the top tips, and offered advice to callers with household problems.

One of Noela’s more unusual must-have pantry items is a tennis ball – did you know it’s an effective multipurpose tool?

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

