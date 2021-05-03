‘A bit of resolve’: Tyson Gamble reflects on Broncos comeback

Brisbane Broncos halfback Tyson Gamble admits he was nervous ahead of Friday night’s comeback clash.

He told Peter Psaltis and Paul Vautin on Wide World of Sports coach Kevin Walters wanted him to communicate with his team mates, which he’s good at.

“The nerves were definitely the highest they have ever been before a footy game,” he said.

“Once I sort of got out there and got into my first tackle had my first run, it just come naturally, just played some footy.”

Fatty described it as the biggest comeback in the Broncos history.

Gamble said they showed a bit of resolve.

“I feel like we are sort of realising we can play like that, we haven’t shown that in the first 6 or 7 rounds.”

Press PLAY below to hear the wash-up from the game

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images