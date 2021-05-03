4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘A bit of resolve’: Tyson Gamble reflects on Broncos comeback

2 hours ago
wide world of sports
brisbane broncosTyson Gamble
Article image for ‘A bit of resolve’: Tyson Gamble reflects on Broncos comeback

Brisbane Broncos halfback Tyson Gamble admits he was nervous ahead of Friday night’s comeback clash.

He told Peter Psaltis and Paul Vautin on Wide World of Sports coach Kevin Walters wanted him to communicate with his team mates, which he’s good at.

“The nerves were definitely the highest they have ever been before a footy game,” he said.

“Once I sort of got out there and got into my first tackle had my first run, it just come naturally, just played some footy.”

Fatty described it as the biggest comeback in the Broncos history.

Gamble said they showed a bit of resolve.

“I feel like we are sort of realising we can play like that, we haven’t shown that in the first 6 or 7 rounds.”

Press PLAY below to hear the wash-up from the game

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

 

wide world of sports
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873