‘A bastard act’: Town’s health system carved up in story of power 

A border town has had its health system divided by uncompromising coronavirus restrictions.

The town of Mungindi, which straddles the southern Queensland border, shares health services with New South Wales.

“The hospital is in Queensland, on that side of the town, the Ambulance Service is in NSW, on that side of the town,” Neil Breen said.

Residents on the NSW side have been told they cannot cross into Queensland, even to access the hospital.

“We never get a press release about this, we never get the Premier talking about it, we never get told about it by the Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young.

“I thought it was about health overall, but apparently, as I’ve been telling you, over and over, this is a political story and it centres on one thing: power.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen’s comments in full

NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall was livid with the news, telling Neil Breen the hospital is less than two kilometres from the border.

“Even though the Queensland government has done some pretty bizarre things over the last twelve months with regards to hard border closures, … this absolutely takes the cake.

“It is a bastard act in the extreme, because it is preventing those 4-, 500 people that live in that Mungindi area … access to their only source of primary allied and acute healthcare for nearly 130 [kilometres] around.”

Press PLAY below to hear Minister Marshall slam the Queensland government

Image: Getty