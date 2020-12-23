4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

A 15-year-old’s life-changing escape from an arranged marriage

2 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Bookchild marriage
Article image for A 15-year-old’s life-changing escape from an arranged marriage

A woman who escaped an arranged marriage as a child has opened up about the extraordinary experience.

Shar Moore’s new book ‘Empowering Stories of Female leaders who said YNot’ aims to inspire other women to seize opportunities.

She told Joe Hildebrand a defining moment of her life was escaping an arranged marriage at 15 years of age after a four-year engagement.

Ms Moore said it wasn’t until six months before her wedding she realised she could ask for more in life when her step-father asked if an arranged marriage was what she wanted.

“I didn’t realise 1, that I had a choice and 2, that I could actually choose my own destiny.”

She said that question shaped her entire future.

“At 15 and a half is when I clicked my fingers and snapped into life.”

Press PLAY below to hear more of Shar Moore’s inspirational story.

Image: Getty 

Joe Hildebrand
Lifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873