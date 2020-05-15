93-year-old walking a half marathon for cancer research

93-year-old avid walker Heather Lee is completing a half-marathon to raise money for cancer research.

The world-record breaking grandmother was meant to compete in the 21km Sydney Half Marathon this weekend, but it has been called off due to COVID-19.

This hasn’t stopped Heather going the distance and raising money for the Cancer Council, telling Deborah Knight that she’ll do half on Sunday and half on Monday.

“I lost my husband to cancer and I’ve lost friends to cancer and I have friends with cancer, so I understand how devastating it can be.

“Because I’ve been fortunate enough to be spared and because I can, I like to do whatever I can to raise awareness and help raise money for… important cancer research.”

