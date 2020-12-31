8-year-old’s dramatic rescue sparks pride in Bondi Rescue lifeguards

An eight-year-old Redlands boy has helped save the lives of his twin brothers after they were found floating face down in their backyard pool.

Riley expertly and calmly performed CPR, which he learned from watching an episode of Bondi Rescue.

Bruce Hopkins, the Head Lifeguard at Bondi Beach, said he is “stoked” Bondi Rescue is providing education to save lives.

“It makes me very very proud.”

Mr Hopkins stressed the importance for everyone to learn CPR “because you never know when you’re going to need it.”

This rescue comes as Bruce Hopkins, alongside Surf Educators International, today launched Float to Survive, which aims to teach children to float.

“If everybody learns to float, it will reduce drowning because whether you’re in a lake, backyard pool, the ocean, you’ll be able to survive.”

Image: Getty Images