8 things we hate about you: Queenslanders name NSW’s worst qualities

1 hour ago
Peter Psaltis
State of Origin
Article image for 8 things we hate about you: Queenslanders name NSW’s worst qualities

Well, Queenslanders, we can’t take this lying down…

2GB Wide World of Sports host Mark Levy and former Blues captain Paul Gallen performed a little ‘stunt’ on Tuesday, asking listeners to call into the open line with what they hate about Queensland.

Peter Psaltis and Johnathan Thurston had to make sure we returned the serve on 4BC’s Wide World of Sport.

Press PLAY below to hear what Psalty, Origin legends and you told us what’s to hate about NSW 

Peter Psaltis
Rugby LeagueSports
