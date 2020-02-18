78-years on from the Bombing of Darwin
Today is the 78-year anniversary of the Bombing of Darwin.
More than 240 people were killed when Japanese aircraft attacked the Australian mainland for the first time during World War II.
The Japanese struck with stealth, speed and force, dropping 681 bombs weighing 114,000 kilograms on Darwin.
Katherine, Broome, Townsville, Wyndham and Cairns were also attacked.
Military historian Dr Tom Lewis tells Alan Jones the attacks could have changed the course of the war.
“Eventually, if they’d been successful in taking Port Moresby and then stopping the Americans from coming to Australia, they could have invaded Australia with ease.”
Image: Getty/Keystone