700 new safe places promised for victims of domestic violence

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Anne Ruston

The government has announced 40 new projects to provide around 700 new safe places for women and children escaping domestic violence.

The projects are expected to support about 6000 women and children each year.

Families and Social Services Minister Anne Ruston told Deborah Knight all states and territories have been included.

“We’ve certainly made some focuses on areas that we know are over-represented like our Indigenous communities and our newer Australians.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

AustraliaNews
