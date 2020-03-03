4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

5yo pranks police, leading them to a much bigger crime

7 hours ago
National Nine News
Albion Park Rail

Police have stumbled upon a home drug lab after being pranked by a little girl, south of Sydney.

The five-year-old dialled Triple Zero on Monday night before hanging up the phone without saying anything.

Officers traced the call to a home on Elm Street at Albion Park Rail, south of Wollongong, and conducted a welfare check on the property.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, police knocked on the door of the home but got no answer.

They noticed a light on in the garage and entered the property, allegedly finding 15 hydroponic cannabis plants.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with growing the drug plants and will face court next month.

 

National Nine News
AustraliaCrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.