55 years of Carla Zampatti: The iconic designer reveals who she loves to dress
Iconic Australian designer Carla Zampatti is celebrating 55 years of her timeless fashion.
The beloved label began in 1965 with boutiques later expanding into Surry Hills, Mosman, Double Bay and Elizabeth Street in Sydney.
The trailblazer has dressed royals, politicians and Oscar-winning actresses over the decades, but she tells Deborah Knight there is one woman she loves to dress.
“I’d love to dress Princess Mary all the time!
“She’s so dignified, she’s very polished, we can be proud of her.”
Image: Getty/Don Arnold