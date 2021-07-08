4BC’s tennis expert Craig Gabriel stranded in London

Expert tennis commentator Craig Gabriel has revealed he can’t find a flight home and will be stranded in London once Wimbledon finishes.

It comes as the federal government slashed the cap on international arrivals to deal with recent surges of COVID-19.

“My flights home, after eight weeks of constant work, have been cancelled,” he told Bill McDonald on 4BC Drive.

“I’m stranded in London once Wimbledon finishes, I can’t get home.

“My travel agent said to me he cannot get me on any flight before September 1, then I should be in New York for the US Open.

“It’s just absolutely gone beyond belief.”

